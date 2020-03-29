Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 360.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $283.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.