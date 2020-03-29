Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to “Buy”

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

Shares of PH opened at $121.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.75. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

