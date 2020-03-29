JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $11.45.
About JD Sports Fashion
Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.