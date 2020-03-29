JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

