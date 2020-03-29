Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,680 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 65,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

Shares of CLOU opened at $14.69 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

