Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $982,000 Investment in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 81,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of WRI opened at $14.81 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

