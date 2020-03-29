Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.03 Million in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

