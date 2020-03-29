Jane Street Group LLC Has $973,000 Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 470.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

