Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,709 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. United Microelectronics Corp has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMC. China International Capital raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. China Renaissance Securities raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

