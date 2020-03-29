Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.