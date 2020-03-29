Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 108,413 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

