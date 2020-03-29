Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,267,521.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 76,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,586 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $74.41 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,652.00, a PEG ratio of 3,060.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

