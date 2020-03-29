Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 364.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $103.01 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.