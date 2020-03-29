James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $8,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $10,975.00.

On Monday, March 16th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,950.00.

On Friday, March 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $14,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

On Monday, March 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Friday, February 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Monday, February 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625.00.

Reading International stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.31). Reading International had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Reading International by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Reading International by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Reading International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

