Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,779 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.33 and its 200 day moving average is $285.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

