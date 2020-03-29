Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Amplify Energy worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

AMPY stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 68.38%.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

