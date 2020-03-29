Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $332,000 Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,832 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 461,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,617,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,607 shares of company stock worth $14,235,717. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $58.63 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.