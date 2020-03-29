Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 38,708 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,708 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $348.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

