Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 225,462 Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,488 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 225,462 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,666 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 233,688 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,300 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,960 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Groupon Inc has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $578.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

