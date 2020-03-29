Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 20,386 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,386 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Intevac worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 332.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.32 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 million, a PE ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

