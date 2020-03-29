Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 13,003 Shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,003 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Univest Financial worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVSP. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Univest Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Univest Financial by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $458.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

UVSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

