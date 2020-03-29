Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Shore Bancshares worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

