Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after purchasing an additional 130,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 138,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.91.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

