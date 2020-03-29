Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 2,050 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Territorial Bancorp worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 26.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $141,012.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,586.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

