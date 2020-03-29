Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ by 769.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKD opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management acquired 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $39,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 426,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,788,073 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

