Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $394,000 in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after buying an additional 618,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,534,000 after buying an additional 481,324 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 236,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 143,306 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,095,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

