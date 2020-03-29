Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $325,000 in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Secureworks by 1,276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Secureworks by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,834 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks Corp has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $20.01.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Secureworks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.