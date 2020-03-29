Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $444,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

