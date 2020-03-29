Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNST. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $299,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $952,757. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

CNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). Equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

