Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,554 Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belfer Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 3,535,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after buying an additional 658,587 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,088,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 1,342,911 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,824,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 772,585 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 1,267.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 349,580 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 29,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,001.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TACO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.