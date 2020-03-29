Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pfenex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pfenex during the third quarter valued at $95,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFNX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $8.80 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

