Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 166,759 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 334.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166,759 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 401,778 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 2,981,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

