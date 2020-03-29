Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.50% of Jack in the Box worth $27,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JACK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

