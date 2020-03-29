J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $10.44 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

