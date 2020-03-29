J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of J & J Snack Foods worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.30. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.68.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

