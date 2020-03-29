Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) PT Lowered to $6.00

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.
ITUB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $10.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
About Itau Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
