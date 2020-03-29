Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) PT Lowered to $6.00

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ITUB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

