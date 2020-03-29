Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iqvia will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

