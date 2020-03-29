Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

