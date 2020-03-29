Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,968,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,472,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYF opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

