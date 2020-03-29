Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

