Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $622.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $622.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.47.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $490.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $531.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.89. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

