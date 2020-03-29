Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

