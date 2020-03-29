Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “
Intellinetics Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellinetics (INLXD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.