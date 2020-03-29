Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 10.4%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) fell 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.92, 595,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 769,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $650.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.15.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.
