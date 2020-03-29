Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $186.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of PODD opened at $175.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average of $172.95. Insulet has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $219.85. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 683.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

