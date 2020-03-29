Insolar Achieves Market Cap of $41.01 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Insolar has a total market cap of $41.01 million and $1.42 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insolar has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00015449 BTC on major exchanges including Okcoin Korea, Binance, Liqui and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.02512434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Coinrail, Binance, OKex, Cobinhood, Liqui, Mercatox, Okcoin Korea, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

