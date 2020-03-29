Insider Buying: Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Director Buys $21,450.00 in Stock

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Director W Bradley Blair II purchased 1,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,457.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HTA stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

