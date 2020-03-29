Insider Buying: Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Director Purchases $26,860.00 in Stock

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Director Charles G. Lane acquired 2,000 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,214.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $14.50 on Friday. Bank of SC Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of SC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Bank of SC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

