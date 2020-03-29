ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives €10.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.89 ($12.66).

Several research firms have recently commented on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.