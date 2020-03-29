Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Announces $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.17. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

