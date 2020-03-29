IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

TSE:IGM opened at C$22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.12. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.96 and a 12-month high of C$40.38.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$823.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

