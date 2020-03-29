IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

IESC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.62. IES Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.15%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

